BEACH PARK, Ill. — A three-year-old child was accidentally run over and killed as his family member was moving a car in a driveway in Beach Park Monday afternoon.

An adult family member of the boy moved cars in a driveway at the 12700 block of West Beach Park Road around 12:00 p.m. so that the children can play basketball. While backing up the car, the three-year-old boy rode his bicycle behind the car and the family member did not see him and struck him with the car.

Family members of the boy started CPR until police arrival where then they took over, according to police.

The boy was transported to Vista East Medical Center in critical condition and he was later pronounced dead.

Police are currently investigating the incident.