NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — A crash in North Chicago claimed the life of a suburban bicyclist, police said Friday.

On Thursday, around 10:50 p.m., authorities responded to Route 41, north of Casimer Pulaski Drive, for a crash with injuries involving a bicyclist. The bicyclist was pronounced dead a the scene.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office identified the bicyclist as 36-year-old Kyle Summy of Beach Park.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Chicago Police Department and Lake County’s Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County.

The driver involved remained at the scene.