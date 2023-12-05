FOX LAKE, Ill. — Authorities have identified a man killed after he was hit by a truck in Fox Lake on Sunday morning.

According to the Lake County Coroner’s Office 28-year-old Troy Dowsett, from Portsmouth, Virginia, died in the early morning hours after he was hit near Route 59 and Grand Avenue.

The coroner’s office said Fox Lake Police and fire officials were called to the scene just before 2 a.m. after reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

After arriving on the scene, emergency crews located Dowsett and transported him to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Authoriteis have not identified anyone else invovled or provided details on what led to the crash.

An investigation by Fox Lake Police and the Lake County Crash Assistance Team is underway.