LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — At least four people are wanted after police spotted two stolen vehicles, one of which ended up in a crash, Wednesday morning in the northern suburbs.

At around 4:30 a.m., Mundelein police issued a regional alert to other law enforcement that a 2020 Cadillac XT5 was just stolen in the village.

Moments later, a Lake County Sheriff’s detective was on Route 120 near Route 21 then he was passed by the Cadillac and a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder at over 100 miles per hour.

The detective activated his lights and siren, then lost sight of both vehicles as they continued eastbound.

As the officer approached Route 120 and the offramp to Greenleaf Street, police said he saw the Nissan involved in a crash with a 2008 BMW X5.

The detective went to check the well-being of the occupants of the BMW.

Police said four individuals fled from the Nissan. Authorities believe the suspects got into a different vehicle.

The driver and passenger of the BMW, both adults, were transported to Lake Forest Hospital with minor injuries.

Police believe the Nissan Pathfinder, which was previously reported stolen out of Waukegan, was involved in the theft of the Cadillac. The Cadillac was subsequently recovered abandoned in the 1700 block of McAree Drive in Waukegan.

Police did not provide descriptions of any of the suspects at this time.

Anyone with information can call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 847-377-4000.