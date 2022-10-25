ANTIOCH, Ill. — A 15-year-old Antioch Community High School student was charged Monday following a cell phone threat which caused a lockdown.

On Friday at around 1:30 p.m., the high school, located in the 1100 block of Main Street, was placed into lockdown after the school “received a voicemail of a threatening nature.”

After a complete sweep of the school, police determined there was no threat to the school or community and the students were released.

Following the investigation, detectives were able to locate the phone used to make the threat.

Police believe the 15-year-old acted alone and they were charge with a felony count of disorderly conduct.

Antioch police said Friday’s incident mirrored a similar situation in Wisconsin, where several schools received threats of a false active shooter.