ANTIOCH, Ill. — An Antioch man faces several felony charges for attempts of grooming an underage “child” online and sending explicit images of himself.

According to police, 28-year-old Jared Lorenzen of Antioch was arrested in his home Thursday and is facing several class 4 felony charges of grooming and harmful material.

Police state that Lorenzen was communicating with who he thought was a 14-year-old boy but was actually an undercover police officer.

According to reports, his correspondence included Lorenzen sending self-pornographic images to the “14-year-old” and attempting to engage in sexual acts with the child.

During a search warrant, police found a loaded firearm. He is also being charged for owning a firearm without a FOID card.

The Antioch police chief urges parents to educate themselves and their children about the dangers of engaging with strangers online.