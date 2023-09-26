NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — A man accused of driving a gunman to a targeted shooting of another man’s ex-girlfriend was charged Monday.

On Friday morning at around 6:05 a.m., North Chicago police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of Victoria Avenue. Officers at the scene located a woman shot to death inside of a vehicle in a driveway.

Police initially told the public it appeared to be a targeted shooting and no one was in custody.

Investigators allege Seferino Calihua-Rodriguez, 35, of Waukegan, had a previous relationship with the woman and became upset when it ended.

Authorities allege Calihua-Rodriguez hired Misael Chavarin-Plazola, 26, also of Waukegan, to kill the woman.

Authorities allege Rosalio Diaz Zarate, 29, of Waukegan, drove Chavarin-Plazola to the scene. Diaz Zarate was arrested on Monday and subsequently charged with two counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Seferino Calihua-Rodriguez (L) and Misael Chavarin-Plazola (R)

Chavarin-Plazola allegedly shot the woman and also attempted to kill a second person who was entering the vehicle with the woman, police said. Shots missed the other person.

Calihua-Rodriguez was arrested on Friday and Chavarin-Plazola was arrested on Saturday.

Calihua-Rodriguez has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, solicitation of murder for hire and attempted first-degree murder. Chavarin-Plazola has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.