GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — A 73-year-old died early Friday morning following a medical emergency and subsequent crash in Grayslake.

Just before 5:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a deadly traffic crash on Route 120 at Ivanhoe Road.

Police believe a blue Chevy Trailblazer was eastbound on Route 120 when it crossed into oncoming traffic due to a medical emergency of the driver. The Trailblazer struck a semi-truck traveling westbound on Route 120.

A 73-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger of the Trailblazer and the driver of the semi-truck were not injured.