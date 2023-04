SKOKIE, Ill. — Authorities are looking for a 65-year-old Skokie man last seen Wednesday morning.

Daniel Radloff was last seen in the 1000 block of Frontage Road at around 9 a.m.

He is 5’7″, 167 lbs. with gray hair and hazel eyes. He walks with a cane and may be in need of medical attention.

Radloff was last seen wearing a black jacket, maroon flannel shirt with a white t-shirt underneath, blue jeans and dark blue “Crocs.”

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.