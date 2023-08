WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A suburban man died ten days after a shooting in Waukegan.

On Aug. 18, officers responded to the 1600 block of Kayla Lane on the report of a shooting.

The victim, identified Tuesday as Mark Glover, 60, of Zion, was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds.

He died from his injuries on Monday.

It’s unknown if any suspects are in custody.