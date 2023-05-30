GURNEE, Il. — Six teenagers have been arrested after a fight broke out outside Six Flags Great America in Gurnee Monday night.

According to the Gurnee Police Department, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to reports of a fight at Six Flags Great America on Monday.

Witnesses claimed the fight started between two groups inside the park, near the front gates, and spread to the parking lot.

Officers, already located at the park, quickly intervened to stop the large crowd fighting. Initial attempts to disperse the crowd were unsuccessful, prompting a Gurnee Officer to deploy OC Spray into the disruptive crowd.

Four teenagers, ages of 14 to 17-years-old, all from La Porte, Indiana, were arrested. Two other teenagers from Lake County, ages 16 and 18-years-old, were also taken into custody.

Three of arrested individuals were transported to Condell Hospital for minor injuries and were released from the hospital Monday.

Four Gurnee Police Officers sustained minor injuries during the incident. Three officers received medical treatment at the theme park from the Gurnee Fire Department, and one Gurnee Officer went to the hospital after the scene was secure. The officer was released from the hospital the same night.