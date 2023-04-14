ANTIOCH TOWNSHIP, Ill. — A 59-year-old man died after he was shot in the head in unincorporated Antioch Wednesday night.

At around 7:35 p.m., police responded to the 40700 block of North Black Oak Avenue, located in unincorporated Antioch, on the report of an unresponsive man.

The man, later identified as William Martys, 59, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in his driveway.

He was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide and no one is in custody.