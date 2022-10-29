GENEVA, Ill. — Two women are were killed and a man critically injured early Saturday in a three-vehicle crash in Geneva.

The Geneva Police and Batavia and Geneva Fire departments responded to the accident at the intersection of Fabyan Parkway and Kirk Road around 12:45 a.m.

Police report the women were in a Dodge Charger that was traveling westbound on Fabyan. The Charger went through a red light at the intersection and crashed into Hyundai Santa Fe which was traveling southbound on Kirk Road.

Police said the crash forced the Charger into a secondary crash with a tow truck, which on Fabyan Parkway waiting to turn north on Kirk Road.

Police said Charger was driven by a 25-year-old Rockford woman and was occupied by an unidentified female passenger.

Both women were pronounced dead on the scene.

A 50-year-old North Aurora man, was driving the Santa Fe, was airlifted to a hospital in Downers Grove. He is listed in critical condition.

The tow truck driver, 31, of Batavia, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been discharged.



No charges have been filed, and the crash remains under investigation. Names of the drivers will not be released until families have been notified.

The intersection and portions of Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway were closed while authorities investigates the scene. All roadways were reopened by 8 a.m.