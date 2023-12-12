GLENVIEW, ILL. — Emergency were called to the scene after a crash involving a school bus in Glenview.

The crash happened on Tuesday afternoon, near Buckingham Glen Circle & Greenwood Road and involved two vehicles and a school bus.

SkyCam9 was over the scene around 4:30 p.m. when crews could be seen working the crash.

The bus involved had Alltown markings on its side, which is a bus service that provides the majority of bus transportation for students in District 34.

Glenview police said no children were on board the bus and added that the bus was parked at the time of the crash.

Police say two drivers involved in the crash were taken to the hospital, and no citations have been issued to anyone involved.

Police did not provide details on what led to the crash