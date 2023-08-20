GLENVIEW, Ill. — An investigation is underway after two people, including a 16-year-old boy, were killed in Glenview on Saturday night, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Police Department.

Authorities say the deadly shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in the 10400 block of Michael Todd Terrace in unincorporated Glenview.

Officers say when they first arrived on the scene, they found two victims who had both been shot several times. One of the victims was taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Police say the second victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have identified one of the victims as 16-year-old Jose Guzman, from Wadsworth, IL., however, authorities have not provided the identity of the second victim killed.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting and police say an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call Cook County Sheriff’s Police detectives at (708)-865-4896.

This is a developing story, stay with WGN News for the latest updates.