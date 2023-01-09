LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — Two north suburban men died following a wrong-way crash early Monday morning in unincorporated Gurnee.

At around 4:05 a.m., police were dispatched to northbound lanes of Route 41, approximately .5 miles north of Stearns School Road, on the report of a head-on crash.

Police believe a driver of a Nissan Altima, a 32-year-old man from Grayslake, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes at a high-rate of speed.

The Nissan struck a Ford Edge, driven by a 54-year-old man of North Chicago, and subsequently caught on fire.

The driver of the Nissan, who has not been identified at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Edge, who also has not been identified, died at Advocate Condell Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigation Team.