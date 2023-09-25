NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — Two men have been charged with murder following a plot to kill an ex-girlfriend in the northern suburbs, authorities allege.

On Friday morning at around 6:05 a.m., North Chicago police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of Victoria Avenue. Officers at the scene located a woman shot to death inside of a vehicle in a driveway.

Police initially told the public it appeared to be a targeted shooting and no one was in custody.

Investigators allege Seferino Calihua-Rodriguez, 35, of Waukegan, had a previous relationship with the woman and became upset when it ended.

Authorities allege Calihua-Rodriguez hired Misael Chavarin-Plazola, 26, also of Waukegan, to kill the woman.

Chavarin-Plazola allegedly followed through and also attempted to kill a second person who was entering the vehicle with the woman, police said. Shots missed the other person.

Calihua-Rodriguez was arrested on Friday and Chavarin-Plazola was arrested on Saturday.

Calihua-Rodriguez has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, solicitation of murder for hire and attempted first-degree murder. Chavarin-Plazola has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Their detention hearings are scheduled for Tuesday.

“The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, our Violent Crimes Unit, and our forensic team did an amazing job to solve one of the most calculated and cold-blooded murders we have ever seen,” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said in a statement.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office said they are still working to notify the victim’s family.