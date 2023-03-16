LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — Two men now face second-degree murder charges for the death of a man in a Lake County Forest Preserve last September.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office linked 20-year-old Nicholas Caban and 19-year-old Jacob Firestone to the death of 45-year-old Matthew Ascaridis, whose body was found in the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve on Sept. 17, 2022, in the first block of Cliff Road.

Nicholas Caban Jacob Firestone

SEE ALSO | Gun charge filed against suspect in Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve death

Prosecutors allege that Ascaridis had a ‘violent confrontation’ with Caban and Firestone near his home, resulting in his death. Authorities said that Ascaridis allegedly approached the two men because they were loud on the lakeshore around 1 a.m.

PREVIOUS STORY: Body found on Lake Michigan shore in Highland Park

Authorities would later find a semi-automatic pistol with no serial number while searching Caban’s home, though authorities stated that the weapon was not used amid the physical altercation.

“We have kept the family apprised at all times regarding the course of the investigation, and we will continue to support them after this brutal attack took their husband, brother, father, son, and friend,” said State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart.

Both men are due in court on March 17.