In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NORTHBROOK, Ill. — Someone has won $1 million from the Illinois Lottery in Northbrook.

The winning ticket was purchased at Dundee & Sanders BP gas station, located in the 4000 block of Dundee Road.

The winner matched all five numbers, 9-15-46-55-57, to win the $1 million prize in Tuesday night’s drawing.

“My employees and I can’t stop smiling because we are so excited and happy,” said Ratti Singh, Owner of Dundee & Sanders BP. “It wasn’t the massive Powerball jackpot, but a million dollars is still a pretty big prize, and we’ll take that any day.”

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night at 10 p.m. The jackpot is an estimated $50 million.