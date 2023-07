WADSWORTH, Ill. — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday in Wadsworth.

At around 1:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 40600 block of North Kilbourne Road on the report of shots fired.

Authorities at the scene located Sotero Sanchez Jr., 19, of Waukegan, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Sanchez Jr. was pronounced dead at the hospital.