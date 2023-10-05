ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Round Lake Wednesday night, police said.

According to police, officers were searching for a phone that dialed 911said around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday night and located a car at a gas station near the area of Cedar Lake and Rollins Road that appeared to be damaged by gunfire.

The 17-year-old boy was found with gunshot wounds and he transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where he was pronounced dead.

Further police investigation revealed that the boy was a passenger in the vehicle with two others in the car.

Police believe the individuals stopped to meet someone near Midland Drive and Sycamore Drive in Round Lake when they were then approached by a person on foot and shots were fired.

After the incident, both the person who fired shots and the vehicle fled. The driver drove to the gas station and officers located the vehicle.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.

If any information is received, contact the Round Lake Police Department at 847-546-8112.