ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. — A 17-year-old boy has died after an accidental fall in his own backyard in Round Lake Beach.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office identified as 17-year-old Alexis Rodriguez of Round Lake Beach.

The fall happened just after midnight Thursday in the 2000 block of Evergreen Lane.

According to police, the teen appears to have been climbing a fence in the backyard of his home when he fell.

Residents of the home, as well as neighbors, heard a loud crash and investigated the incident — then called 911. Police said lifesaving measures were performed on the teen, but he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Preliminary investigation indicates the boy’s fall was accidental in nature and not suspicious.