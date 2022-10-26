A repairman who was doing work at the home said he found human remains in a brick backyard grill. (Photo by Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images)

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department was called to a shooting that resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, they were called to Washington St. and the Robert McClory Bike Path around 1:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim — later identified as a 16-year-old boy from Waukegan — who had been shot.

The victim was then taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

Police said a white SUV was seen leaving the area at the time of the shooting, but it is unknown if it was involved in the shooting. The motive of the shooting is currently unknown.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the WPD Tip-Line at 847-360-9001.