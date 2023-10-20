NILES, Ill. — A 15-year-old boy and a man were shot Friday morning in Niles.

Officers responded to the area of Lyons and Woodland just before 10:35 a.m. on the report of shots fired.

Police at the scene discovered a 15-year-old boy and a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The boy was transported to a local hospital with a wound to an upper extremity. The man was transported with multiple wounds to the torso.

No conditions were provided and it’s unknown if anyone is in custody.

Anyone with information can call police at 847-588-6570.