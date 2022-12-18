LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A teen and woman are dead after the car they were in was hit by a Metra train Sunday afternoon in Lake County, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to an initial investigation, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the car, a 70-year-old man, of unincorporated Antioch, drove around the warning lights and gates and into the path of a Metra train.

A 75-year-old woman, also of unincorporated Antioch, was thrown from the car and died, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. A 13-year-old boy also died.

Both of them were sitting in the back seat.

Their identities haven’t been released.

The driver was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the Metra Police Department and the sheriff’s office Technical Crash Investigation Team.