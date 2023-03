LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has a new project in Lake County following an $11 million earmark.

Construction will begin soon on a “combined flood protection and ecosystem restoration project for the Upper Des Plaines River watershed,” according to a release from U.S. Senator Dick Durbin’s office.

Durbin (D-IL) held a news conference Monday to discuss the project and the federal funding earmarked for the ecosystem restoration portion.