UNINCORPORATED GURNEE, Ill — One person is dead and two children are among eight seriously injured after a crash in unincorporated Gurnee, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to a traffic crash around 6:40 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Route 45 and Rollins Road, and discovered five people had been ejected from one vehicle.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 34-year-old male driver of a GMC Envoy was traveling westbound on Rollins Road and attempted to make a left turn onto southbound Route 45. The man turned left on a yellow light and was struck by a Ford pickup truck going eastbound.

The sheriff’s office reports that five occupants inside the GMC were ejected from the vehicle upon impact. They include: a 2-year-old boy, a 4-year-old boy, a 24-year-old woman, a 31-year-old woman, and a 63-year-old woman — all from Mundelein.

Those five people were transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical to serious injuries, however, all have been stabilized and are expected to survive, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the GMC was also transported to the same hospital with serious injuries.

A 62-year-old front seat passenger was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center, but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The children were believed to be sitting on the laps of two of the backseat passengers — and all of those ejected were unrestrained, the sheriff’s office says.

The driver of the Ford was treated by paramedics on the scene. A 19-year-old man of Round Lake Beach, and a 19-year-old man of Round Lake Heights, both passengers inside the Ford, were transported to Lake Forest Hospital with serious to non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.