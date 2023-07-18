WAUCONDA, Ill. — A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a crash involving a SUV and a three-wheeled motorcycle Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), deputies were called to the area of Route 12 and Lake Shore Drive in unincorporated Wauconda at around 1 p.m. for a traffic crash with injuries.

After deputies arrived on scene, they found a 69-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman — both from Northbrook, Illinois — critically injured.

LCSO’s preliminary investigation showed a Ford Escort, driven by a 65-year-old Downers Grove woman, was stopped on the inside lane of southbound Route 12 due to a mechanical issue. A three-wheeled Harley-Davidson, driven by the 69-year-old Northbrook man, was travelling in the inside lane of southbound Route 12 and hit the Ford.

Deputies said the collision caused the Harley-Davidson to roll several times, and led to the 69-year-old man and his passenger, the 63-year-old woman from Northbrook, to be thrown from the trike.

The 63-year-old woman was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead. The 69-year-old man was also taken to Advocate Condell, where he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the Ford Escort and her passenger, a 67-year-old woman from Naperville, were uninjured during the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.