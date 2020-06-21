North Riverside Park Mall on lockdown after man shot inside

Watch Live Above: Police are expected to speak after a shooting inside North Riverside Park Mall prompted a lockdown Sunday

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. – North Riverside Park Mall has been placed on lockdown after a man was shot inside, authorities confirm.

The shooting happened at around 12:25 p.m.

North Riverside Police Chief Carlos Garcia said that a man in his 20s was shot. There’s no word on his condition, but Garcia said he was alert and conscious when he was transported.

Police told the RB Landmark the shooting happened near Kicks, a shoe store located nearby J.C. Penny.

No one is in custody and police do not believe the shooter is still on the property.

Witness Claudia McDonald said she was inside a Bath and Body Works store when she saw a stampede of people yelling “active shooter.”

She heard around 15 shots and was eventually escorted out of the back of the store and into the parking lot.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.