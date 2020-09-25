North Riverside Park Mall closed Friday after man shot

RIVERSIDE, Ill. — North Riverside Park Mall is closed for the rest of Friday after a man was shot inside the mall.

At around 3:15 p.m., police responded to the mall on the report of shots fired. The shooting happened on the upper-level common area and it was domestic-related, police said.

A witness told WGN a group of young men were arguing in front of the Jimmy Jazz store when she heard gunshots.

The man suffered two non life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police detained two men, one of whom is believed to be the shooter, in a traffic stop near the intersection of Harlem Avenue and 16th Street in Berwyn.

This June, the mall was put on lockdown after shots were fired inside.