North Park University student missing since last week: police

CHICAGO — A student at North Park University has been missing since last week, according to Chicago police.

Coman Fevrier, 21, was last seen at the university’s Hanson Hall, 225 West Foster Ave., around 2:30 p.m. Friday. He texted his sister the following day around 5:45 p.m. and that was the last time he had contact with friends or family.

Fevrier lives in the school dorms and has used CTA buses and trains in the past, police said. He has family on the 3200 block of West Carmen Avenue.

He is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, 135 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with twists. He may have been wearing a red jacket.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 312-746-6554.