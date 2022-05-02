NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — A North Chicago man mowing his lawn was killed Tuesday afternoon in a drive-by shooting, police said.

Just before 1:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Jackson Street. When officers arrived, they discovered a 49-year-old man critically injured from at least one gunshot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Police believe the man was mowing his lawn when a vehicle drove by on Jackson Street and an occupants inside fires shots.

No suspects are in custody and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force is assisting North Chicago police.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at 847-662-2222.