North Aurora driver was on iPhone during fatal hit-and-run that killed teen, police say

AURORA, Ill. – A North Aurora man confessed to police that his use of an iPhone while driving led to him fatally striking an Aurora teen and taking off from the scene on Sunday. He has been arrested and charged.

According to police, the teen was walking near the intersection of Indian Trail and Mitchell Road when he was struck by a vehicle just before 1 a.m. Sunday. Police on Monday identified the pedestrian as Juan Carlos Zamudio, 18, of the 700 block of Sheridan Avenue in Aurora.

First responders found Zamudio in critical condition. He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

As authorities conducted their crash investigation, a man arrived at the Aurora Police Department’s front desk and told the front desk officer that he was the driver in the fatal hit and run, just before noon on Sunday.

The man, identified as Jace Williams, 24, of North Aurora, also drove the involved pickup truck to the department.

Williams told police that he was using his iPhone for GPS and attempting to input an address into the phone when the crash occurred. Williams did not remain on-scene or call the police to report his involvement, however.

Williams is charged with failure to report an accident or death and aggravated use of communication devices causing death.

