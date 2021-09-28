Norridge police looking for 3 suspects after brazen robbery at Ulta

NORRIDGE, Ill. — Police in Norridge are looking for three suspects after a brazen robbery at an Ulta location over the weekend.

At around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to an Ulta in the 4100 block of North Harlem Avenue on the report of a robbery. Police said three Black males, wearing all hoodies and face masks, entered the store and proceeded to the fragrance display.

The suspects then removed garbage bags from their hoodies and began filling bags with fragrances that were out in the display case.

The suspects then fled in an unknown direction in the parking lot.

Anyone with information can contact police at npdinvestigations@norridgepd.com.