Nonprofit helping people make informed decisions when voting for judges

CHICAGO — When it comes time to vote, some people don’t even look at the judge section of the ballot, but it’s a vote that could have real world consequences.

One man is helping people make informed decisions.

Judges at the local level receive nowhere need the scrutiny that Judge Amy Coney Barrett went under during the Supreme Court hearings, but their records at the very least should be considered. Unfortunately, most people say it’s too confusing or overwhelming when it comes to voting for local judges. A nonprofit news organization has simplified it for Cook County voters.

Hundreds, if not thousands of cases work their way through the cook county judicial system every day, most without media scrutiny, but all have personal and legal consequences. When it comes time to vote on the judges who make those weighty decisions, most people tend to skip over that section on the ballot.

Carlos Ballestros is a reporter for Injustice Watch, a non-partisan, not-for-profit journalism organization that does research and reporting on justice and equality. He is part of a small team of journalists that put in hundreds of hours to come up with this year’s judicial election guide for Cook County voters.

“Our guide is meant to be as objective as possible, our main goal is to provide information on all the judges up for retention this year, we do not make any endorsements of any sort, we just put the information out there and let people decide for themselves,” he said.

The guide looks at past controversy, negative ratings and notable reversals on cases. For example, Injustice Watch found one judge, Kenneth Wadas had his decisions reversed 25 times by the Illinois appellate court since 2014, the most of any Cook County criminal court judge running for retention.

Another judge, Jackie Portman-Brown who was the focus of a WGN investigation in February is also seeking retention. Portman-Brown was removed from the bench after she was seen on video forcing her 6-year-old grandniece into an adult holding cell for 10 minutes after lecturing her about poor behavior.

“It’s not as if we’re electing robots to handle cases that come in front of them, they’re actual people with actual motivations and opinions about how the law should work and they should reflect the opinions that we want to see in our judicial branch,” Ballesteros said.

Most of these judges are seeking six-year terms

For more information visit injusticewatch.org/judges.