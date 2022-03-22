HAMMOND, Ind. — Several cars were stolen off an auction lot in Hammond early Monday morning.

Just before the heist, surveillance footage showed a tow truck drive down Detroit Road near Hohman in Hammond.

A short time later, six vehicles were loaded up and stolen from an auction lot in the 6100 block of South Hohman.

The non-profit Excite Labs owns the cars and were getting ready to auction them off. Employee Antonio Alvarez said all six were stolen within an hour just after 5 a.m.

“We lost about six cars ranging from on the retail about $120k in valuation, on the wholesale value about $80k we’re estimating,” Alvarez said.

As WGN News was talking to Alvarez, a group of kids walked into the lot and jumped into one of his cars. As he approached them, the group ran away.

“This is what we’re dealing with today I guess,” Alvarez said.

Police said they do not believe the incident was related to the car thefts Monday morning. A few of the juveniles were taken into custody.

Excite Labs is hoping someone will speak up and lead them to the cars. Anyone with information can call police at 219-852-2902.