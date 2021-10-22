Non-profit organization pushes for legislation to get insurance for mothers with mastectomies

“The Breasties,” a non-profit organization has partnered with “Bobbie,” to fight for legislation to get insurances to pay for formula for new mothers who have undergone a mastectomy. Mothers can get a free breast pump through the Affordable Care Act, but advocates for this cause say that doesn’t make sense for moms with mastectomies. Insurances will cover for formula or donated breast milk only if the baby has a medical condition.

Now, The Breasties and Bobbie have started a petition to push for policy changes.