Non-profit looking for donations after semi-tractor filled with holiday gifts for kids returned ransacked

CHICAGO — A semi-tractor filled with thousands of toys was returned to a South Side non-profit, but most of the gifts were missing.

The holiday gifts were organized by the non-profit Kidz Korna. For the last 26 years, Delece Williams has ran the non-profit — which focuses on distributing toys, new clothing, shoes, blankets and more to Chicago families in need.

On Nov. 20, semi-tractor was discovered missing at around 1 p.m. at a parking lot near 65th and Parnell. The large container was filled with thousands of dollars worth of toys for 2,500 kids.

Williams contacted police and several days after the container was reported missing, it was located in a Chicago Heights’ lot. Many of the donations were gone, while others were found ransacked.

“I was in shock,” she said. “We had been collecting donations since January, you know gearing up for this event.”

The container was returned to Englewood. Additionally, Williams said she received a handwritten letter — claiming the incident was a “big misunderstanding.” The letter was from a man who said he called the trucking company asking them to move the container.

Williams said the man was very apologetic and she did not press charges. Instead, she’s focusing on securing new donations.

“I’m just so grateful to the City of Chicago for stepping up, we’re 50% there with getting the donations back,” Williams said. “The container was about 80% full.”

The gift giveaway is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 17. Vaccaro Trucking donated the money they were paid to move the container back to Englewood.