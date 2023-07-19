CHICAGO — A non-profit is giving away nearly 1,800 Chicago style hot dogs Wednesday to celebrate the First Amendment.

In addition to it being National Hot Dog Day, The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression is kicking off a new advertisement campaign in Chicago by giving away 1,791 Chicago-style hot dogs at Clark Street Dog, located at 3040 N. Clark St.

The number marks the year the First Amendment was ratified in 1791.

The giveaway begins at 11 a.m. and is expected to last for a few hours.