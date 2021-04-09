No timetable for release of CPD bodycam of fatal shooting of 13-year-old: attorneys

CHICAGO — Police bodycam footage of the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Little Village may not be publicly released Friday.

Reports said the video would be released Friday, but attorneys representing Adam Toledo’s family said there is no timetable for when the video will be released.

The attorneys said they were told the video won’t be released until the family has seen it. However, so far, the family has not been given a date to view the footage.

Adam was killed last week in what police are calling an “armed confrontation.” Police said they found Adam in an alley in the 2400 block of South Sawyer Avenue on March 29 before opening fire.

His mother was not notified of his death until two days later and police did not announce Adam was 13 years old until three days after the shooting.

He will be laid to rest Friday in a private service.