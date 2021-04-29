Shots fired at police in Calumet Heights; no one injured

CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers were shot at while sitting in a car on the Far South Side.

The shooting happened Wednesday last night at 92nd Colfax Avenue Wednesday night. The officers were in unmarked vehicle doing surveillance on a car, possibly involved in an ongoing investigation.

As officers were watching the vehicle, three people went inside one of the passengers then opened fire on the officers’ vehicle.

Police returned fire and the three suspects ran away, but officers were able to catch them. Officers are still searching for two other suspects

No one was injured.