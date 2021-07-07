No injuries reported after crews battle structure fire on West Side

CHICAGO – No injuries were reported after emergency crews responded to a structure fire Wednesday on Chicago’s West Side.

Details remain limited but WGN has learned that crews were called to a fire on the roof of a building near Trumbull and Franklin. Heavy smoke and fire were visible.

Witnesses in the area say the building operates as a shelter and nursing home. Fortunately, all residents made it safely out of the building.

There is no word on what caused the blaze. The building suffered extensive damage, however.

“Well, they told us to evacuate the building because the building was on fire,” said building resident Janet Cooksey. “I don’t know how I didn’t see it because it was right outside my window. And now I’m going to be homeless again.”

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze shortly after arrival.

