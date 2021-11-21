No injuries after plane veered off runway at Chicago Executive Airport

An investigation is underway after a small plane crash in the Northwest suburbs.

A single-engine Cessna ended up nose down in the grass at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling.

It happened around 11 a.m. Sunday.

The FAA says the plane made a hard landing before veering off the runway.

The pilot was the only person on board.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The Chicago Executive Airport released the following statement:

A single-engine Cessna 172 went into the infield after experiencing a hard landing Sunday at Chicago Executive Airport. No injuries were reported. The incident occurred at approximately 11 a.m. and caused minimal damage to airport equipment. The airplane was removed and the airfield was reopened at 12:15 p.m., according to CEA Executive Director Jeffrey Miller. CEA thanks the fire departments from the City of Prospect Heights and the Village of Wheeling for their expeditious response.