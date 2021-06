CHICAGO — No one was injured after a police-involved shooting on the city’s West Side.

Police said around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers stopped a car in an alley on the 300 block of South Kilbourn Avenue when they noticed the two occupants did not have seat belts on.

Officials said the passenger then fired shots at police, who fired back. No one was hit.

Police chased and caught one person and are still searching for the second.

Area Four detectives are investigating.