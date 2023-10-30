LAKE FOREST, Ill. — There will not be a change for the Bears at quarterback this week – and Matt Eberflus didn’t even wait till the end of the week to make it official.

On Monday, the head coach already ruled out starter Justin Fields for their game against the Saints in Week 9 as he continues to rehab a dislocated thumb. The past two weeks, Eberflus had waited until Friday to declare the quarterback out, listing him as doubtful on Monday.

With the definitive announcement this week, rookie Tyson Bagent will get his third consecutive start for the Bears at Noon at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Injured in the second half of the Bears’ Week 6 loss to the Vikings at Soldier Field, Fields continues to be classified as “week-to-week” by the Bears. Just like before, there is no sign that the Bears are looking to place the quarterback on injured reserve or an indication that he’ll need surgery.

“He’s progressing, I can just say that,” said Eberflus when asked if Fields can grip a football, one of the main things that the Bears were looking for in order to clear the quarterback to play again. “I’m not going to get into particulars, but he is progressing.”