NIU moves undergraduate classes online as DeKalb County reaches COVID-19 warning level

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Northern Illinois University is moving all undergraduate classes online after more than 120 students and staff have tested positive for coronavirus.

“Through contact tracing, we have determined that the vast majority of student cases involve those who live off-campus or who attended off-campus gatherings where masks were not worn and physical distancing was not respected. We are also aware that some students are not fully cooperating with health officials and following guidelines on reporting symptoms and potential exposure,” President Lisa Freeman said in a statement Friday. “These careless and unacceptable activities have led to a substantial increase in the overall positivity rate for DeKalb County and put our entire community at risk.”

“Effective immediately, we are temporarily moving undergraduate courses online and expect all students who reside on campus, and undergraduates who live in DeKalb County, to limit in-person activities and interactions until Monday, Sept. 28,” she continued.

“Undergraduate students who live off-campus in DeKalb County (apartments, houses or fraternity and sorority houses) should stay in their respective locations and also follow the…guidance for limiting in-person activities/interactions to those that are essential,” the statement reads.

Guests are prohibited on campus, indoors and outdoors, weekdays and weekends.

Since mid-August, nearly 160 people at NIU have caught the novel coronavirus. Thirty-two have since made full recoveries, the school reported.

“I cannot emphasize enough that the points of origin for the spread of COVID-19 at NIU are parties and gatherings, especially ones where participants have failed to wear masks and physically distance. It is because of these activities that we now must take this two-week pause,” Freeman said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health today reported 30 counties in Illinois are considered to be at a warning level for coronavirus, which included: Bond, Bureau, Cass, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, DeKalb, DuPage, Effingham, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Jackson, Jasper, Jersey, Lawrence, Madison, McLean, Monroe, Morgan, Pulaski, Schuyler, Shelby, Stark, St. Clair, Tazewell, Vermilion, Washington, Williamson.

Bradley University implemented a two-week quarantine of its entire student body after confirming about four dozen cases, with 500 more in quarantine. Bradley has shifted to 100% remote learning as a response.

Bradley’s quarantine ends September 23rd at 7 a.m. Students caught violating the order will face disciplinary action.

