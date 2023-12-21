NILES, Ill. — A Mercedes SUV driven by a 74-year-old female struck the garage of a townhome and crashed into another townhome Thursday morning in Niles, Ill., according to the Niles Police Department.

Police say the driver and a 62-year-old female inside the townhome that was crashed into were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An 18-year-old male also in the townhome at the time of the incident declined medical treatment.

At 7:50 a.m. Thursday, NPD officers responded to a report of a vehicle versus building crash in the 8900 block of W. Heathwood Circle.

According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 Mercedes GLK350 driven by a 74-year-old female was attempting to back out of a parking space in the residential complex when it struck the garage of a townhome. The vehicle then accelerated rapidly through a yard and struck a separate townhome, ending up with most of the vehicle inside the residence.

The Niles Community Development Department assessed the affected garage and townhome and determined both were habitable. Police say the cause of the crash is currently under investigation, but impairment is not suspected to be a factor, nor is the cause suspected to be criminal in nature.

No citations are expected to be issued, police say, since the entire incident occurred on private property.