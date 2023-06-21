NILES, Ill. — A 32-year-old woman from Chicago is facing charges for stealing mail from several mailboxes inside a condominium complex in Niles.

Christina Bray is charged with three counts of burglary, which is a Class 3 Felony.

According to police, the incident occurred on May 23 between 5:30 and 6 a.m. Bray used a key to gain access to three buildings in a condo complex in the 7000 block of Touhy Avenue.

Police said she then opened several banks of mailboxes in the building lobbies and stole an unknown amount of mail.

Niles detectives identified Bray through video surveillance and she was taken into custody Tuesday by US Postal Inspectors and Chicago police officers for a separate case.

During an interview with Niles detectives, Bray admitted to committing the condo burglaries.

She is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.