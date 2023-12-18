NILES, Ill. — An 18-year-old man fom Park Ridge has been charged with punching a delivery man in the head numerous times at a supermarket in Niles, according to police.

Michael Soto faces an aggravated battery charge for the incident that occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 at Tony’s Finer Foods, located at 8900 North Greenwood Avenue.

Police said the 48-year-old man was making a delivery to the business and stocking items on a shelf, when he was approached by the 18-year-old who asked him a question regarding the location of a product.

The victim told the 18-year-old man that he did not work at the store. The two men then got into a verbal dispute that escalated into the 18-year-old punching the victim in the head numerous times, according to police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 18-year-old was identified through surveillance video and taken into custody by Niles police on Dec. 15.