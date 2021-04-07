Niles police searching for 2 people they say shoved spa employee, left without paying

NILES, Ill. — Police in suburban Niles are searching for two people who they said shoved a spa employee after they were confronted about not paying for spa services.

The Niles Police Department said officers responded to reports of a battery at King Spa, 809 Civic Center Dr., around 11 a.m. on March 29. Police said an employee at the spa approached a man and a woman about payment for services after they left without paying.

When the employee approached the man, the employee was pushed to the ground. The couple then fled the scene in a white sedan.

The employee was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police provided photographs of the suspects as well as a photo of their vehicle.

Anyone who can identify the people in the photos is asked to contact Detective Patrick Hoffmann at 847-588-6574.